Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report issued on July 22, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.17, close to its 52-week high of $38.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.5% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Altra Industrial Motion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.50.

The company has a one-year high of $38.43 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Altra Industrial Motion has an average volume of 432.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AIMC in relation to earlier this year.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears. The Automation and Specialty segment consists brands such as Kollmorgen, Portescap, Thomson, and Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS). The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, MA.

