Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Alto Ingredients (ALTO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.5% and a 57.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alto Ingredients is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alto Ingredients’ market cap is currently $438.3M and has a P/E ratio of -8.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.