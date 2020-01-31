Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA (ASPS) received a Buy rating and a $30.00 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.21, close to its 52-week low of $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #4903 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA with a $30.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.08 and a one-year low of $15.30. Currently, Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA has an average volume of 79.34K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Market; Real Estate Market; and Other Businesses, Corporate and Eliminations.