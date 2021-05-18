Altimmune (ALT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Altimmune has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.67, representing a 174.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Altimmune’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.31 million and GAAP net loss of $10.62 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $575.8K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.1 million.

