Altimmune (ALT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT) on January 8 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altimmune with a $41.40 average price target, representing a 208.5% upside. In a report issued on December 24, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on Altimmune’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.94 million and GAAP net loss of $17.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $644K and had a GAAP net loss of $10.94 million.

