Altimmune (ALT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 60.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altimmune with a $45.00 average price target, which is a 211.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Altimmune’s market cap is currently $542.5M and has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.34.

