Altimmune (ALT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALT) on January 26 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 60.1% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.40.

Altimmune’s market cap is currently $533M and has a P/E ratio of -8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.36.

The Group is development stage company which intend to acquire an operating business, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination. The Group does not have any activities.