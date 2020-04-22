Altice Usa (ATUS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After TD Securities and Credit Suisse gave Altice Usa (NYSE: ATUS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Citigroup. Analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rollins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Rollins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, United States Cellular, and Consolidated Comms.

Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.67, representing a 28.0% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Based on Altice Usa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.47 billion and net profit of $329K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.45 billion and had a net profit of $213 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments. Altice USA was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.