Altice Usa (ATUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Pivotal Research

In a report released yesterday, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Altice Usa (ATUS), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Liberty Global C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altice Usa with a $35.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.78 and a one-year low of $20.84. Currently, Altice Usa has an average volume of 4.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments.

