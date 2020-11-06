Alteryx (AYX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx (AYX), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 83.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $155.56 average price target, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $180.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $185.75 and a one-year low of $75.17. Currently, Alteryx has an average volume of 2.35M.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

