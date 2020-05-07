Alteryx (AYX) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx (AYX) yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.45, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

Alteryx’s market cap is currently $7.63B and has a P/E ratio of 264.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.