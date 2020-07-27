Alteryx (AYX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Buy rating to Alteryx (AYX) today and set a price target of $192.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $162.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.67.

Alteryx’s market cap is currently $10.73B and has a P/E ratio of 2322.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 110 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.