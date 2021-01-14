Alteryx (AYX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Needham gave Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Rosenblatt Securities. Analyst Blair Abernethy reiterated a Buy rating on Alteryx today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 76.3% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dynatrace, Datadog, and Splunk.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.00, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $159.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alteryx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $4.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AYX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.