Alteryx (AYX) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Hold rating on Alteryx (AYX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 30.4% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.56.

The company has a one-year high of $185.75 and a one-year low of $75.17. Currently, Alteryx has an average volume of 2.35M.

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

