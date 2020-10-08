AltaGas (ATGFF) Receives a New Rating from CIBC

In a report issued on February 18, Dennis Fong from CIBC initiated coverage with a Hold rating on AltaGas (ATGFF) and a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.30.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AltaGas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.22, a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.36 and a one-year low of $6.02. Currently, AltaGas has an average volume of 17.76K.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.