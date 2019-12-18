AltaGas (ATGFF) Receives a Buy from CIBC

CIBC analyst Robert Catellier reiterated a Buy rating on AltaGas (ATGFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.04, close to its 52-week high of $16.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Catellier is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 73.4% success rate. Catellier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Pembina Pipeline, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AltaGas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.51.

The company has a one-year high of $16.19 and a one-year low of $8.31. Currently, AltaGas has an average volume of 7,552.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids.