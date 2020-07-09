AltaGas (ATGFF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and CIBC gave AltaGas (Other OTC: ATGFF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst David Quezada upgraded AltaGas to Buy today and set a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is ranked #528 out of 6762 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AltaGas with a $14.46 average price target.

AltaGas’ market cap is currently $3.19B and has a P/E ratio of 10.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.11.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.