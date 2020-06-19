Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Bluelinx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alta Equipment Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.75.

Based on Alta Equipment Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $181 million and GAAP net loss of $17 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1,021.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment through its branch network. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Livonia, MI.