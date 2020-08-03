Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Bluelinx Holdings.

Alta Equipment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.80 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Alta Equipment Group has an average volume of 215.1K.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment through its branch network. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Livonia, MI.