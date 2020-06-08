Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 50.8% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Alta Equipment Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

The company has a one-year high of $10.80 and a one-year low of $3.59. Currently, Alta Equipment Group has an average volume of 204K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALTG in relation to earlier this year.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other industrial and construction equipment through its branch network. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered Livonia, MI.