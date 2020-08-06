Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Collin Mings maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) on June 26. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Spirit Realty Capital, and Four Corners Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Income Property Trust Inc with a $18.67 average price target, representing a 25.5% upside. In a report issued on June 17, Janney Montgomery also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.17 million and net profit of $12.67K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.09 million and had a net profit of $1.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PINE in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.