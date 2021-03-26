Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.5% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Spirit Realty Capital.

The the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $20.19 and a one-year low of $8.45. Currently, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an average volume of 56.79K.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.