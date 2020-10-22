Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, RJ Milligan from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.0% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit Realty Capital, Four Corners Property, and Jernigan Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $19.84 and a one-year low of $7.74. Currently, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an average volume of 47.34K.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.