Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Receives a Buy from BTIG

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) on May 27 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 78.8% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Broadstone Net Lease, and Kite Realty Group.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67.

Based on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.89 million and net profit of $440K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.17 million and had a net profit of $12.67K.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

