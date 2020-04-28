Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 60.2% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Properties of America, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc’s market cap is currently $91.69M and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PINE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.