Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on April 26, Wes Golladay from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and National Retail Properties.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.19 and a one-year low of $10.34. Currently, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc has an average volume of 62.6K.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate company, which owns and operates portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company was founded in August 2019 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

