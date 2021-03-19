Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.3% and a 67.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Alpine Immune Sciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, which is a 46.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on Alpine Immune Sciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.91 million and GAAP net loss of $6.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $289K and had a GAAP net loss of $11.48 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALPN in relation to earlier this year.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.