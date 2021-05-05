Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) on May 2 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

Alphatec Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.75.

The company has a one-year high of $19.36 and a one-year low of $3.76. Currently, Alphatec Holdings has an average volume of 622.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ATEC in relation to earlier this year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.