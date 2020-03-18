Alphabet (GOOGL) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) on March 13 and set a price target of $1400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1118.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 44.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1623.20, representing a 48.8% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1650.00 price target.

Alphabet’s market cap is currently $768.4B and has a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.82.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

