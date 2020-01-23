Alphabet (GOOGL) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) yesterday and set a price target of $1625.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1484.17, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1490.73 average price target, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1600.00 price target.

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.38 billion and net profit of $7.07 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.15 billion and had a net profit of $8.95 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

