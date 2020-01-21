Alphabet (GOOGL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and UBS gave Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet today and set a price target of $1560.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1480.31, close to its 52-week high of $1483.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1490.73 average price target, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Pivotal Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1650.00 price target.

Alphabet’s market cap is currently $951.6B and has a P/E ratio of 31.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

