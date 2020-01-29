Alphabet (GOOGL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Nomura and UBS gave Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Aegis Capital. Analyst Victor Anthony maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet yesterday and set a price target of $1800.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1450.50, close to its 52-week high of $1500.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Anthony is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 67.3% success rate. Anthony covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and The Meet Group.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1547.71, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1600.00 price target.

Alphabet’s market cap is currently $1000.4B and has a P/E ratio of 31.13. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

