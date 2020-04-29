Alphabet (GOOGL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BMO Capital and Morgan Stanley gave Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Goldman Sachs. Analyst Heather Bellini maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet yesterday and set a price target of $1250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1340.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 72.5% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1528.44, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1550.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1530.74 and a one-year low of $1008.87. Currently, Alphabet has an average volume of 2.72M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

