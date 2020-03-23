Alphabet (GOOGL) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1032.21, close to its 52-week low of $1014.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1624.68, which is a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Independent Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1520.00 price target.

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.98 billion and net profit of $10.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.15 billion and had a net profit of $8.95 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

