Alphabet (GOOGL) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1426.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 65.5% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1623.59.

The company has a one-year high of $1530.74 and a one-year low of $1027.03. Currently, Alphabet has an average volume of 1.43M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

