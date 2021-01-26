Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) today and set a price target of $1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1907.95, close to its 52-week high of $1932.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 72.8% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Lufax Holding, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $1984.32 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1932.08 and a one-year low of $1008.87. Currently, Alphabet Class A has an average volume of 1.68M.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

