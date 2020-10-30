Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), with a price target of $1700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1556.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 70.3% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1817.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphabet Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.3 billion and net profit of $6.96 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.94 billion and had a net profit of $9.95 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of GOOGL bought 2,918 shares for a total of $738,706.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More on GOOGL: