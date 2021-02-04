Alphabet Class A (GOOGL): New Buy Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Rippey from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), with a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2058.88.

Rippey has an average return of 29.9% when recommending Alphabet Class A.

According to TipRanks.com, Rippey is ranked #1537 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $2305.15 average price target, an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2056.00 price target.

Based on Alphabet Class A’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.17 billion and net profit of $11.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $40.5 billion and had a net profit of $7.07 billion.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

