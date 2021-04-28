Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) today and set a price target of $2575.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2375.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class C, Uber Technologies, and Playtika Holding.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2644.78, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2953.00 price target.

Alphabet Class A’s market cap is currently $1544.4B and has a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.79.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google accounts for 99% of Alphabet’s revenue, of which, substantial revenue is generated from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud services fees and other licensing revenue. Google also sells hardware products like Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home. Alphabet’s Other Bets business is comprised of moonshot investments in Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, X and others.

