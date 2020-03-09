Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Alpha and Omega (AOSL), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpha and Omega with a $14.67 average price target.

Based on Alpha and Omega’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.55 million.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors.