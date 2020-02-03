Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Alpha and Omega (AOSL), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpha and Omega is a Hold with an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.50 and a one-year low of $8.22. Currently, Alpha and Omega has an average volume of 98.59K.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors.