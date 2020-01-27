Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on Alpha and Omega (AOSL) on January 24 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.88, close to its 52-week high of $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpha and Omega is a Hold with an average price target of $15.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alpha and Omega’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.01 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.55 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors.