Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Receives a Sell from Nomura

Nomura analyst Christopher Marai maintained a Sell rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 45.1% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $139.80.

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.68 million and GAAP net loss of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.03 million and had a GAAP net loss of $211 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALNY in relation to earlier this year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

