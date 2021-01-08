Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $139.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 45.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $163.00 average price target.

Alnylam Pharma’s market cap is currently $16.2B and has a P/E ratio of -16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.