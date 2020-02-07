Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) yesterday and set a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.96, close to its 52-week high of $125.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 52.0% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Seattle Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $140.27 average price target, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $276 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $211 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALNY in relation to earlier this year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

