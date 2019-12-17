Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and BMO Capital gave Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Alan Carr maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.50, close to its 52-week high of $125.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 42.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.40, which is a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Based on Alnylam Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $245 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.