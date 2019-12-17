Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and BMO Capital gave Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ: ALNY) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma today and set a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.12, close to its 52-week high of $125.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $131.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $125.72 and a one-year low of $60.27. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 706.7K.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.