Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Alnylam Pharma (ALNY), with a price target of $171.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 38.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alnylam Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $177.50, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 11, Leerink Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $178.41 and a one-year low of $119.29. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 599.7K.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases. The company was founded by John Kennedy Clarke, Paul R. Schimmel and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

