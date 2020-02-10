Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Ritu Baral maintained a Buy rating on Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) yesterday and set a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.48, close to its 52-week high of $128.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Baral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 50.6% success rate. Baral covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alnylam Pharma with a $140.44 average price target, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $128.23 and a one-year low of $65.81. Currently, Alnylam Pharma has an average volume of 700K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ALNY in relation to earlier this year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

