Ally Financial (ALLY) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Ally Financial (ALLY) yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ally Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.60.

Ally Financial’s market cap is currently $10.6B and has a P/E ratio of 6.53. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.74.

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.